The lineup is packed with some of the very best titles from the last generation.

This is your last chance to claim games like 'God of War' from the PS Plus Collection The lineup is packed with some of the very best titles from the last generation.

If you have a PlayStation Plus subscription and the ability to log in to a PlayStation 5 (a console that's far easier to come by these days ), it’s worth bearing in mind that Sony is offering access to a bunch of great PS4 games at no extra cost. You’ll need to act pretty quickly to snag them if you haven't already though, as the PS Plus Collection is going away on May 9th .

That means this weekend is your last chance to snap up 19 notable first-party and third-party games from the collection. In a similar fashion to the monthly games that Sony offers all PS Plus members, you'll have access to titles that you claim from the collection on both PS4 and PS5 as long as you remain a subscriber.

You'll need to claim them on a PS5 console, rather than on PS4 or the web version of the PlayStation Store. To do so, go to the Benefits section of the PS Plus tab. The games in the PS Plus Collection are:

Batman: Arkham Knight

Battlefield 1

Bloodborne

Call of Duty: Black Ops III (Zombies Chronicles Edition)

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy

Days Gone

Detroit: Become Human

Fallout 4

Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition

God of War (2018)

Infamous Second Son

The Last Guardian

The Last of Us Remastered

Monster Hunter World

Mortal Kombat X

Ratchet and Clank

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

Until Dawn

There's something for just about everyone on that list, though it got a little shorter last May when Sony removed Persona 5. The Last of Us, God of War, Bloodborne and Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End are among the most highly regarded PlayStation titles (even if versions of all those except Bloodborne are now available on PC ). Some of the games, such as God of War and Ratchet and Clank, have been updated to optimize them for PS5.

Subscribe to the Engadget Deals Newsletter Great deals on consumer electronics delivered straight to your inbox, curated by Engadget’s editorial team. See latest Subscribe Please enter a valid email address Please select a newsletter By subscribing, you are agreeing to Engadget's Terms and Privacy Policy.