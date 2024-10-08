This Prime Day Samsung Frame TV deal is down to a record-low price on Amazon

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

The October Prime Day sale at Amazon kicked off with some excellent deals on TVs and there’s one in particular we wanted to call out: Samsung's The Frame. Prime Day deals have brought the set down to a new record low for the 55-inch model with an included set of bezels. The bundle is currently $978 after a huge, $668 price cut. If you’ve been thinking about a TV that looks more like art when you’re not watching — instead of a black mirror — this might be the time to dive in. Other sizes are on sale as well.

For the uninitiated, The Frame TV is one-part television and one-part artistic canvas. When it’s not being used to binge shows and movies, it can display art prints. This is the perfect box for those who want to watch TV once in a while but don’t want a giant contraption taking up the entire living room. Most visitors won’t even know it’s a TV unless it's pointed out.

We’ve long sung the praises of Samsung’s The Frame TV. It boasts picture-frame edges and an ultra-thin bezel, to help with the illusion. The TV also mounts flat against the wall, so it can be placed just about anywhere. There isn’t even a large and ornery power cable. The TV connects via a thin wire that leads to an external receiver/port hub, which in turn goes to the power outlet. This wire is small enough to easily hide behind a plant or something, but it can also be dropped behind drywall and popped back out somewhere else.

As for TV specs, this is a 4K QLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate in TV mode. This refresh rate drops to 60Hz when in canvas mode because, well, there’s not that much to refresh. The matte display also limits light reflection, enhancing screen visibility in both TV and canvas mode.

There are two caveats here. This sale is only for the 55-inch model, so the larger TVs will still break the bank. Also, the deal applies to just the version with the white bezel, which may not perfectly suit the aesthetics of every consumer.

stay tuned to Engadget.com for all of the best tech deals coming out of October Prime Day 2024.