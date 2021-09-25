THQ Nordic will announce six new games at a September 17th event

There's another gaming-focused event to look forward to this month. A week after Sony's PlayStation showcase , THQ Nordic is running a 10th anniversary celebration with a look at what's ahead for the publisher.

THQ Nordic is promising six new game announcements for its first digital showcase. Among those are revivals of some "legendary franchises," including some that have been dormant for decades. Hmm... The publisher's also planning to show off sequels to "beloved games" — perhaps there'll be a peek at the next Darksiders title.

Two games that will definitely be part of the showcase are RPGs ELEX II and Expeditions: Rome. If you join the stream before the event officially starts, you'll catch an update from HandyGames during the pre-show.