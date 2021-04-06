What's on TV this week: 'Them,' 'Thunder Force' and 'Republic Commando'

Also new: 'Way of the Househusband,' and 'Shameless' series finale
Richard Lawler
04.06.21
@Rjcc

Richard Lawler
R. Lawler
@Rjcc
April 6th, 2021
In this article: news, mustseehdtv, entertainment
THUNDER FORCE (L-R): MELISSA MCCARTHY as LYDIA, POM KLEMENTIEFF as LASER.
HOPPER STONE/NETFLIX

The NCAA basketball tournaments have ended, and in April Netflix is adding to its slew of original content. One highlight this week is the super-powered movie Thunder Force with Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer, and a new anime, The Way of the Househusband, about a former yakuza who now applies his skills to domestic tasks. For movie fans, there's a new release of Tremors in 4K, while gamers can plug into a new Oddworld game, or a version of Star Wars: Republic Commando for PS4 and Switch. Look below to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).

Blu-ray, video on-demand & Games

  • Tremors (4K)

  • Rollerball

  • How High

  • The Killer Elite

  • Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar

  • Oddworld: Soulstorm (PlayStation, PC)

  • Star Wars: Republic Commando (PS4, Switch)

  • Cozy Grove (Switch, PS4, Xbox One)

  • Breathedge (Xbox One, PS4)

Tuesday

  • The Last Kids on Earth, Netflix, 3 AM

  • The Flash, CW, 8 PM

  • Pooch Perfect , ABC, 8 PM

  • Young Rock, NBC, 8 PM

  • Kenan, NBC, 8:30 PM

  • Supergirl, CW, 9 PM

  • FBI, CBS, 9 PM

  • Black-ish, ABC, 9 PM

  • Mixed-ish, ABC, 9:30 PM

  • Mayans M.C., FX, 10 PM

  • Temptation Island, USA, 10 PM

  • Soul of a Nation (season finale), ABC, 10 PM

  • New Amsterdam, NBC, 10 PM

  • Chad (series premiere), TBS, 10:30 PM

Wednesday

  • The Big Day (S2), Netflix, 3 AM

  • Dolly Parton: A Musicares Tribute, Netflix, 3 AM

  • This is a Robbery: The World's Biggest Art Heist (S1), Netflix, 3 AM

  • The Wedding Coach (S1), Netflix, 3 AM

  • Snabba Cash (S1), Netflix, 3 AM

  • Kung Fu (series premiere), CW, 8 PM

  • WWE NXT, USA, 8 PM

  • AEW: Dynamite, TNT, 8 PM

  • Tough as Nails, CBS, 8 PM

  • The Challenge: Double Agents, MTV, 8 PM

  • Chicago Med, NBC, 8 PM

  • The Goldbergs, ABC, 8 PM

  • The Masked Singer Fox, 8 PM

  • Home Economics (series premiere), ABC, 8:30 PM

  • Exterminate All the Brutes (series premiere), HBO, 9 PM

  • Game of Talents, Fox, 9 PM

  • Chicago Fire, NBC, 9 PM

  • Nancy Drew, CW, 9 PM

  • Seal Team, CBS, 9 PM

  • Call Your Mother, ABC, 9:30 PM

  • Jazz/Suns, ESPN, 10 PM

  • Queen of the South (season premiere), USA, 10 PM

  • Snowfall, FX, 10 PM

  • Chicago PD, NBC, 10 PM

  • Good Trouble , Freeform, 10 PM

  • S.W.A.T., CBS, 10 PM

Thursday

  • The Way of the Househusband (S1), Netflix, 3 AM

  • Made for Love, HBO Max, 3 AM

  • Cold Courage, AMC+, 3 AM

  • Fear the Walking Dead (spring premiere), AMC+, 3 AM

  • Tooning Out the News, Paramount+, 3 AM

  • The Real World Homecoming: New York, Paramount+, 3 AM

  • No Activity (season premiere), Paramount+, 3 AM

  • Sesame Street, HBO Max, 3 AM

  • Manifest, NBC, 8 PM

  • Station 19, ABC, 8 PM

  • Walker, CW, 8 PM

  • Exterminate All the Brutes (finale), HBO, 9 PM

  • United States of Al, CBS, 8:30 PM

  • Law & Order: SVU, NBC, 9 PM

  • Grey's Anatomy, ABC, 9 PM

  • Mom, CBS, 9 PM

  • Legacies, CW, 9 PM

  • B Positive, CBS, 9:30 PM

  • Law & Order: Organized Crime, NBC, 10 PM

  • Rebel (series premiere), ABC, 10 PM

  • Everything's Gonna Be Okay (season premiere), Freeform, 10 PM

  • Clarice, CBS, 10 PM

  • Cake, FXX, 10 PM

  • Nightwatch, A&E, 10 PM

  • Desus & Mero, Showtime, 11 PM

Friday

  • Them (S1), Amazon Prime, 3 AM

  • The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Disney+, 3 AM

  • Invincible, Amazon Prime, 3 AM

  • The Mighty Ducks, Disney+, 3 AM

  • For All Mankind, Apple TV+, 3 AM

  • Have You Ever Seen Fireflies?, Netflix, 3 AM

  • Night in Paradise, Netflix, 3 AM

  • Thunder Force, Netflix, 3 AM

  • Two Distant Strangers, Netflix, 3 AM

  • On the Spectrum (season finale), HBO Max, 3 AM

  • Macgyver, CBS, 8 PM

  • The Amber Ruffin Show, Peacock, 9 PM

  • Hysterical, FX, 9 PM

  • Magnum P.I., CBS, 9 PM

  • Penn & Teller: Fool Us, CW, 9 PM

  • Wynonna Earp (series finale), Syfy, 10 PM

  • Doing the Most with Phoebe Robinsons (series premiere), Comedy Central, 11 PM

Saturday

  • The Stand-In, Netflix, 3 AM

  • Lust: A Seven Deadly Sins Story, Lifetime, 8 PM

  • Lakers/Nets, ABC, 8:30 PM

  • Saturday Night Live: Carey Mulligan / Kid Cudi, NBC, 11:30 PM

Sunday

  • American Idol, ABC, 8 PM

  • Vice, Showtime, 8 PM

  • The Simpsons, Fox, 8 PM

  • The Gloaming, Starz, 8 PM

  • The Equalizer, CBS, 8 PM

  • The Great North, Fox, 8:30 PM

  • The Nevers (series premiere), HBO, 9 PM

  • Unsung: Keith Washington, TV One, 9 PM

  • Bob's Burgers, Fox, 9 PM

  • Fear the Walking Dead (spring premiere), AMC, 9 PM

  • Shameless (series finale), Showtime, 9 PM

  • Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, NBC, 9 PM

  • The Rookie, ABC, 10 PM

  • Desus & Mero, Showtime, 11 PM

  • Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, HBO, 11 PM

All times listed are ET.

