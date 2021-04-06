What's on TV this week: 'Them,' 'Thunder Force' and 'Republic Commando'

The NCAA basketball tournaments have ended, and in April Netflix is adding to its slew of original content. One highlight this week is the super-powered movie Thunder Force with Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer, and a new anime, The Way of the Househusband, about a former yakuza who now applies his skills to domestic tasks. For movie fans, there's a new release of Tremors in 4K, while gamers can plug into a new Oddworld game, or a version of Star Wars: Republic Commando for PS4 and Switch. Look below to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).

Blu-ray, video on-demand & Games

Tremors (4K)

Rollerball

How High

The Killer Elite

Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar

Oddworld: Soulstorm (PlayStation, PC)

Star Wars: Republic Commando (PS4, Switch)

Cozy Grove (Switch, PS4, Xbox One)

Breathedge (Xbox One, PS4)

Tuesday

The Last Kids on Earth, Netflix, 3 AM

The Flash, CW, 8 PM

Pooch Perfect , ABC, 8 PM

Young Rock, NBC, 8 PM

Kenan, NBC, 8:30 PM

Supergirl, CW, 9 PM

FBI, CBS, 9 PM

Black-ish, ABC, 9 PM

Mixed-ish, ABC, 9:30 PM

Mayans M.C., FX, 10 PM

Temptation Island, USA, 10 PM

Soul of a Nation (season finale), ABC, 10 PM

New Amsterdam, NBC, 10 PM

Chad (series premiere), TBS, 10:30 PM

Wednesday

The Big Day (S2), Netflix, 3 AM

Dolly Parton: A Musicares Tribute, Netflix, 3 AM

This is a Robbery: The World's Biggest Art Heist (S1), Netflix, 3 AM

The Wedding Coach (S1), Netflix, 3 AM

Snabba Cash (S1), Netflix, 3 AM

Kung Fu (series premiere), CW, 8 PM

WWE NXT, USA, 8 PM

AEW: Dynamite, TNT, 8 PM

Tough as Nails, CBS, 8 PM

The Challenge: Double Agents, MTV, 8 PM

Chicago Med, NBC, 8 PM

The Goldbergs, ABC, 8 PM

The Masked Singer Fox, 8 PM

Home Economics (series premiere), ABC, 8:30 PM

Exterminate All the Brutes (series premiere), HBO, 9 PM

Game of Talents, Fox, 9 PM

Chicago Fire, NBC, 9 PM

Nancy Drew, CW, 9 PM

Seal Team, CBS, 9 PM

Call Your Mother, ABC, 9:30 PM

Jazz/Suns, ESPN, 10 PM

Queen of the South (season premiere), USA, 10 PM

Snowfall, FX, 10 PM

Chicago PD, NBC, 10 PM

Good Trouble , Freeform, 10 PM

S.W.A.T., CBS, 10 PM

Thursday

The Way of the Househusband (S1), Netflix, 3 AM

Made for Love, HBO Max, 3 AM

Cold Courage, AMC+, 3 AM

Fear the Walking Dead (spring premiere), AMC+, 3 AM

Tooning Out the News, Paramount+, 3 AM

The Real World Homecoming: New York, Paramount+, 3 AM

No Activity (season premiere), Paramount+, 3 AM

Sesame Street, HBO Max, 3 AM

Manifest, NBC, 8 PM

Station 19, ABC, 8 PM

Walker, CW, 8 PM

Exterminate All the Brutes (finale), HBO, 9 PM

United States of Al, CBS, 8:30 PM

Law & Order: SVU, NBC, 9 PM

Grey's Anatomy, ABC, 9 PM

Mom, CBS, 9 PM

Legacies, CW, 9 PM

B Positive, CBS, 9:30 PM

Law & Order: Organized Crime, NBC, 10 PM

Rebel (series premiere), ABC, 10 PM

Everything's Gonna Be Okay (season premiere), Freeform, 10 PM

Clarice, CBS, 10 PM

Cake, FXX, 10 PM

Nightwatch, A&E, 10 PM

Desus & Mero, Showtime, 11 PM

Friday

Them (S1), Amazon Prime, 3 AM

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Disney+, 3 AM

Invincible, Amazon Prime, 3 AM

The Mighty Ducks, Disney+, 3 AM

For All Mankind, Apple TV+, 3 AM

Have You Ever Seen Fireflies?, Netflix, 3 AM

Night in Paradise, Netflix, 3 AM

Thunder Force, Netflix, 3 AM

Two Distant Strangers, Netflix, 3 AM

On the Spectrum (season finale), HBO Max, 3 AM

Macgyver, CBS, 8 PM

The Amber Ruffin Show, Peacock, 9 PM

Hysterical, FX, 9 PM

Magnum P.I., CBS, 9 PM

Penn & Teller: Fool Us, CW, 9 PM

Wynonna Earp (series finale), Syfy, 10 PM

Doing the Most with Phoebe Robinsons (series premiere), Comedy Central, 11 PM

Saturday

The Stand-In, Netflix, 3 AM

Lust: A Seven Deadly Sins Story, Lifetime, 8 PM

Lakers/Nets, ABC, 8:30 PM

Saturday Night Live: Carey Mulligan / Kid Cudi, NBC, 11:30 PM

Sunday

American Idol, ABC, 8 PM

Vice, Showtime, 8 PM

The Simpsons, Fox, 8 PM

The Gloaming, Starz, 8 PM

The Equalizer, CBS, 8 PM

The Great North, Fox, 8:30 PM

The Nevers (series premiere), HBO, 9 PM

Unsung: Keith Washington, TV One, 9 PM

Bob's Burgers, Fox, 9 PM

Fear the Walking Dead (spring premiere), AMC, 9 PM

Shameless (series finale), Showtime, 9 PM

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, NBC, 9 PM

The Rookie, ABC, 10 PM

Desus & Mero, Showtime, 11 PM

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, HBO, 11 PM

All times listed are ET.