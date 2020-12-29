Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: GreenPimp via Getty Images

Ticketmaster pays $10 million fine after hacking a startup rival

It aimed to "choke off" startup Songkick and "steal back" a key client.
Steve Dent, @stevetdent
27m ago
Comments
38 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

'Los Angeles, CA, USA - November 5, 2012: Music concert show event tIckets for Los Angeles area performances.'
GreenPimp via Getty Images

Ticketmaster has agreed to pay a $10 million criminal fine to avoid prosecution over charges that it illegally accessed a rival’s computer system, Reuters has reported. “Ticketmaster employees repeatedly — and illegally — accessed a competitor’s computers without authorization using stolen passwords to unlawfully collect business intelligence,” acting US attorney Seth DuCharme said in a press release.

According to the US Depart of Justice (DoJ), an unnamed employee of Ticketmaster rival Songkick left the company in 2012 (after signing a confidentiality agreement), and subsequently joined Ticketmaster parent Live Nation. He then allegedly shared Songkick’s login information with Ticketmaster employees, including Ticketmaster’s former head of Artist Services, Zeeshan Zaidi. Separately, Zaidi pled guilty to wire fraud and conspiring to commit computer intrusions “based on his participation in the same scheme,” according to the DoJ.

Songkick allows artists to sell presale tickets ahead of general ticket sales, and the unnamed employee was also accused of sharing URLs that led to drafts of those ticketing pages. A Ticketmaster executive wanted the company aimed to “choke off” its competitor and “steal back one of [its] signature clients,” the prosecution wrote.

Ticketmaster employees repeatedly – and illegally – accessed a competitor’s computers without authorization using stolen passwords to unlawfully collect business intelligence. Further, Ticketmaster’s employees brazenly held a division-wide ‘summit’ at which the stolen passwords were used to access the victim company’s computers, as if that were an appropriate business tactic.

The DoJ said that the information was also shared within Ticketmaster. “Ticketmaster’s employees brazenly held a division-wide ‘summit’ at which the stolen passwords were used to access the victim company’s computers, as if that were an appropriate business tactic,” DuCharme wrote. “Ticketmaster used stolen information to gain an advantage over its competition, and then promoted the employees who broke the law.”

In 2018, Ticketmaster paid Songkick $110 million in a settlement over a lawsuit accusing Ticketmaster of abusing its market power to control ticket sales. Ticketmaster also paid an undisclosed sum to acquire Songkick technology and patents. During the lawsuit, Songkick also accused Ticketmaster of corporate espionage, which reportedly caught the attention of the DoJ, according to the New York Times.

The $10 million fine seems like a mild punishment given the charges filed and the fact that Live Nation saw $11.5 billion in revenue for 2019. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has hit the company’s business drastically, with revenue in Q3 2020 at $184 million compared to $3.8 billion in Q3 2019 — a drop of over 95 percent.

In this article: Ticketmaster, Songkick, fine, hacking, ticketing, concerts, events, news, entertainment
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
38 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Google's Pixel phones only use Adaptive Charging if there's an alarm to guide it

Google's Pixel phones only use Adaptive Charging if there's an alarm to guide it

View
2020 put us on the edge of a processor revolution

2020 put us on the edge of a processor revolution

View
Watch the Boston Dynamics robot family dance like 2020 was a good year

Watch the Boston Dynamics robot family dance like 2020 was a good year

View
LG Display's transparent OLED puts a screen between you and the sushi chef

LG Display's transparent OLED puts a screen between you and the sushi chef

View
NASA approves two missions to better understand space weather

NASA approves two missions to better understand space weather

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr