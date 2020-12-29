Ticketmaster pays $10 million fine after hacking a startup rival

Ticketmaster has agreed to pay a $10 million criminal fine to avoid prosecution over charges that it illegally accessed a rival’s computer system, Reuters has reported. “Ticketmaster employees repeatedly — and illegally — accessed a competitor’s computers without authorization using stolen passwords to unlawfully collect business intelligence,” acting US attorney Seth DuCharme said in a press release.
According to the US Depart of Justice (DoJ), an unnamed employee of Ticketmaster rival Songkick left the company in 2012 (after signing a confidentiality agreement), and subsequently joined Ticketmaster parent Live Nation. He then allegedly shared Songkick’s login information with Ticketmaster employees, including Ticketmaster’s former head of Artist Services, Zeeshan Zaidi. Separately, Zaidi pled guilty to wire fraud and conspiring to commit computer intrusions “based on his participation in the same scheme,” according to the DoJ.