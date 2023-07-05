Tidal adds hi-res FLAC streaming for HiFi Plus subscribers

Music-streaming app Tidal has begun rolling out hi-res FLAC streams across the platform, according to CEO Jesse Dorogusker via a Reddit post. FLAC (free lossless audio codec) streams offer high fidelity audio up to 24-bit/192Hz. These files are on the larger side, taking up around four times the space of a standard MP3, which is why you rarely see the format on widely-adopted streaming platforms.

The feature is rolling out in early access for iOS users and the company says listeners can choose from over six million tracks available in the hi-res FLAC format, with more being added every day. All you have to do is update the beta app, if you have access, and select the “Max” quality in settings. Dorogusker says that Tidal is waiting for user response before making the tools more widely available. The CEO notes that the new streaming option will be available for all users in August, for Android fans and those not affiliated with the company’s early access plan.

Previously, Tidal used MQA (Master Quality Authenticated) audio for hi-res streaming, but this is more of an upscaling technique than an actual file type. Dorogusker hasn’t addressed the continued use of MQA, but has said that the company will “support multiple formats” of hi-res audio.