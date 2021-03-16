Tiger Woods signs long-term deal with 2K

Tiger Woods is returning to golf games. He has signed a long-term deal with 2K, which also announced an agreement to buy PGA Tour 2K21 developer HB Studios. The acquisition is expected to close in the coming weeks.

Woods will act as executive director and consultant on PGA Tour 2K games. The deal grants 2K exclusive rights to use Woods' name and likeness in the series and other golf games as long as their agreement lasts.

“I am looking forward to making my return to the video game landscape, and with 2K and HB Studios, I’ve found the right partners to make it happen,” Woods said in a statement. “I’m honored to take part in this opportunity and look forward to sharing my expertise and insights as we build the future of golf video games together.”

PGA Tour 2K21 was the second tour-licensed game HB Studios developed for the publisher. 2K has some other major sports licenses in its stable, including the NBA and WWE. It's also returning to the NFL arena.

Woods was previously the face of EA Sports' golf games for over a decade. EA's last entry in the series was 2015's Rory McIlroy PGA Tour.