TikTok is finally adding automatic captions

TikTok is taking a big step toward making its app more accessible. The app is adding automatic captions , which allows video makers to automatically create subtitles for their clips.

Up until now, TikTok users who wanted to make their videos more accessible had to manually type out captions, which could be a time consuming process. But with auto captions TikTok will be able to create subtitles for videos automatically. The video creator will also have the ability to fine-tune and edit the text after the fact in case adjustments are needed, and viewers will have the option to disable subtitles.