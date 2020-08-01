WSJ: TikTok used a loophole to track MAC addresses on Android

The future of TikTok is still up in the air as it’s treated as an acquisition target and security risk all at once, and now the Wall Street Journal is reporting a detail on the kind of information it had been tracking about users. Their analysis of its Android app dug into several versions from 2018 through 2020, and said it “wasn’t collecting an unusual amount of information for a mobile app.”

However the outlier is that until late last year, TikTok used a known security flaw to get around Android protections that stop apps from tracking users via the MAC address of their device. That code identifies a device on a network and is usually not changed, so someone could track installations across different accounts that occur on the same device to link a person’s ID to a particular piece of hardware.