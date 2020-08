TikTok is no longer just for your phone: the company is launching an app for Fire TV called “More on TikTok.”

The app is still somewhat of an experiment for the company, and will feature a mix of popular videos and interviews with popular creators according to Business Insider. For now, the app isn’t tied to users’ existing accounts, so the types of videos available on the TV app could be a lot different than what’d you’d see on your phone.