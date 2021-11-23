TikTok's TV app is now out for more TV devices in the US and Canada

TikTok used Amazon's Fire TV to test its app for big screens last year, so it came as no surprise that it officially launched its application on the platform earlier this month in the US and Canada. Now, the video-focused social network has expanded the app's availability and rolled it out to Google TV, other Android TV devices, LG smart TVs and Samsung smart TVs.

While the app will still play the bite-size videos in their original vertical form — a given, because TikTok clips are shot with mobile users in mind — the service designed it to provide a big-screen viewing experience for the whole family. The elements you see superimposed on the video itself when you visit TikTok on mobile have been rearranged to take advantage of a TV's bigger display and horizontal orientation. Like its mobile counterpart, the TV app will give you access to the For You and Following feeds if you sign in to your account. You'll also find a Discover page to find more videos and creators you don't already follow.

When TikTok announced that it's testing a TV app on the Fire TV last year, Head of Global Marketing Nick Tran said in a statement: