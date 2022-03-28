TikTok is testing a watch history feature

TikTok could soon make it easier for you to rediscover videos you’ve watched in the past. According to Hammod Oh , a Twitter user who’s known for uncovering new features social media companies are working on behind the scenes, TikTok is testing a watch history tool that would allow people to see a list of videos that appeared in their For You feed. The tool would effectively allow you to rediscover clips you may have not liked either in a rush or by accident.

As TechCrunch points out, there are existing ways you can browse through your TikTok watch history, but they’re not exactly easy to use or accessible. One method involves navigating to the Discover page, tapping search, entering an asterisk and then toggling on the “watch videos” option in the search filters tab. By contrast, the watch history feature would be more easily accessible through the app’s settings menu.

It’s unclear how many people currently have access to the test, and when (and if) TikTok plans to roll out the feature to its wider userbase. The company declined to provide details about the feature when Engadget reached out. "We're always thinking about new ways to bring value to our community and enrich the TikTok experience," a spokesperson for the company said.