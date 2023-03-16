Tinder now lets you specify gender pronouns and non-monogamous relationship types The company is targeting Gen Z with its more fluid views on dating and gender.

Tinder announced this week that its users can now add relationship types and pronouns to their profiles. For example, you can specify whether you’re seeking monogamous or non-monogamous relationships (or are still figuring it out) and list your preferred gender pronouns. Both new features are borrowed from Hinge, owned by the same parent company, which added the same profile options last year.

Tinder’s new relationship-type options, spurred by growing interest in less traditional dating approaches, include monogamy, ethical non-monogamy, open relationship, polyamory and “open to exploring.” The company cites a study of 4,000 18-to-25-year-olds showing that 41 percent are open to or seeking non-monogamous connections. Among those, open relationships (36 percent) and hierarchical polyamory (26 percent) are the most popular choices. Perhaps just as critical, a survey indicated that 73 percent of young singles of any gender say they want someone who is clear about what they want. Most people don’t want to waste time with partners who have incompatible intentions.

Likewise, Tinder’s addition of pronouns can be tied to a poll revealing that 33 percent of young adults say their sexuality has become more fluid in the last three years, while 29 percent say their gender identity is more fluid. Additionally, it says the LGBTQIA+ community is the platform’s fastest-growing demographic. Thanks to these revelations, Tinder now lets you select up to four pronouns out of more than 15 options to show on your profile.

This follows the app’s addition of relationship goals, launched in December. That option lets users clarify whether they want short-term, long-term or an uncertain combination. The company says 40 percent of its users who specify their intent say they’re looking for a long-term relationship, while 13 percent claim they only want a short-term connection. If nothing else, it highlights how Tinder has expanded its brand from its early reputation as a “hookup app.”

The new features follow a dismal Q1 forecast for Tinder’s parent company Match Group after the app sparked the company’s first quarterly revenue decline. The options also align with Tinder’s recent marketing campaign, “It Starts with a Swipe,” which paints the app as a fluid experience that may just as easily lead to casual flings or more committed connections.