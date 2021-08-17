Tinder will make ID verification available to all users

The feature will be 'voluntary' and launching in the 'coming quarters.'
Karissa Bell
K. Bell|08.17.21
@karissabe

Sponsored Links

Karissa Bell
K. Bell
@karissabe
August 17th, 2021
In this article: news, gear, tinder, dating apps
LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 11: In this photo illustration, A covid vaccine sticker is seen displayed on the photographer’s Tinder dating app profile on June 11, 2021 in London, England. In partnership with the UK government, Tinder, Match, Hinge, Bumble, Badoo, Plenty of Fish, OurTime and Muzmatch have all signed up to a scheme where UK online daters will be able to choose to display a badge on their profiles to show if they have been vaccinated against Covid or support the jab drive. (Photo Illustration by John Phillips/Getty Images)
John Phillips via Getty Images

Tinder plans to make ID verification — a feature currently only available in Japan — accessible to all its users, the company says.

For now, we have few details about how this update, which is expected to roll out in “the coming quarters,” will work. In a statement, Tinder said ID verification would “begin as voluntary” and that it would consult with experts to determine “what documents are most appropriate in each country,” and other details.

Tinder execs noted that ID verification can be a “complex and nuanced” issue, and that some users “might have compelling reasons that they can’t or don’t want to share their real-world identity with an online platform.” The company said it’s working with various experts to ensure its approach is “equitable.”

ID verification would be the latest safety update for the dating app, which has added other features meant to reassure users’ about their potential matches’ identity. The company has also implemented an anti-catfishing feature, and Tinder parent company Match Group partnered with background check platform Garbo earlier this year.

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Popular on Engadget