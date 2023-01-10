‘TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge’ hits iOS and Android as a Netflix mobile exclusive

You can team up with five other players to beat down the Foot Clan.

If you’re looking for a game to play right now and you have a Netflix subscription, it’s worth checking out Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge . It just hit iOS and Android mobile as a mobile exclusive for Netflix members.

Shredder’s Revenge brings classic TMNT side-scrolling beat-‘em-ups like Turtles in Time bang up to date. Not only does it have gorgeous pixel art, but you can hurl enemies at the screen like in the old days. As soon as the mobile version dropped, I downloaded it and, within 30 seconds, I had joined a party of five other people to dish out swift justice to Bebop, Rocksteady and the Foot Clan. Along with the turtles, April O'Neil, Master Splinter and Casey Jones are playable characters

The game ran without a hitch on my iPhone 12 in the couple of levels I played. The touch controls work well enough, but I don’t think I’d want to play the entire thing that way. An external controller is a better option if you have one handy . In any case, Shredder’s Revenge was one of my favorite games of 2022. I love the idea of being able to play it anywhere without lugging my Steam Deck or Switch around.