A new Tomb Raider game is on the way, powered by Unreal Engine 5

Crystal Dynamics has “just started development” on a new Tomb Raider game, the studio announced today on Twitter. It didn’t share what the game will be called nor when fans can expect to play it, but it did note that it will run on Epic’s new Unreal Engine 5 . After working on the mediocre Marvel’s Avengers , the project will see Crystal Dynamics return to the franchise it spent more than a decade making popular again.

Crystal Dynamics is incredibly excited about the future of Unreal and how it will help us take our storytelling to the next level. That's why we're proud to announce that our next #tombraider game is being built on Unreal Engine 5! pic.twitter.com/UFMiWzJAZc — Tomb Raider (@tombraider) April 5, 2022