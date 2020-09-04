Remastered 'Tony Hawk' games add eight new pro skaters to the roster

EA may have lit a fire under video game skateboarders with news that the Skate series will return, but before that happens Activision is going to deliver its remastered collection of Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1 and 2. Now the company has announced that not only will the HD version include the original roster of skaters (at the ages they were when the games launched), but it’s also adding eight new athletes from today’s scene: Lizzie Armanto, Leo Baker, Leticia Bufoni, Riley Hawk, Nyjah Huston, Tyshawn Jones, Aori Nishimura, and Shane O’Neill.

‘Skateboarding is my life’ – Nyjah Huston. Get a behind the scenes look at Nyjah Huston in Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2. Coming September 4, 2020. pic.twitter.com/8HKkMm1qVR — Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2 (@TonyHawkTheGame) June 23, 2020

While the game itself is still scheduled for release on September 4th, Activision is teasing access to a demo of the game’s Warehouse level on August 14th — if you pre-order a digital copy on PS4, Xbox One or PC via the Epic Games Store. So far the company hasn’t mentioned when or if the rest of us will get to try it out for free. The remastered edition will cost $39.99, with deluxe editions that add some additional gear for an extra $10.