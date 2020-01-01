'Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2' HD remaster lands in September

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 brings both games back to life, in full, and adds modern conveniences on top.

“Something that I'm really excited about [is] just making sure that this game's footprint on pop culture just continues to have a huge impact,” Ebejer said.

Vicarious Visions and its parent company, Activision, have a plan to put Pro Skater back on the pop culture radar, and it involves another icon of the early 2000s -- Jack Black. The gameplay premiere of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 is available now on Black’s YouTube channel, JablinskiGames, starring Mark Mothersbaugh from Devo and Tony Hawk himself.

It’s no surprise that Activision would target YouTube instead of Twitch for the Pro Skater premiere. Not only does JablinskiGames have more than 4.5 million subscribers, but Activision signed a deal this year making YouTube the exclusive host of the Call of Duty League, Overwatch League and its other esports endeavors. While games like Valorant are hosting huge reveal events on Twitch with a focus on streamer interaction and live gameplay, Activision is tied to YouTube, where pre-recorded video thrives.

Birdman previously appeared on the JablinskiGames channel in an episode titled “TONY HAWK IN THE HOUSE!!!”. That one’s racked up 2.6 million views since going live on December 8th, 2019.

Professional skateboarder Jason Dill prematurely revealed the existence of “a new Tony Hawk” title last week in an episode of the Nine Club podcast, and said he made sure his own deck made it into the game. He also mentioned EA had contacted him about being involved in an upcoming mobile version of Skate 3, but he turned that opportunity down.

“I wrote back and said, 'Look, no big deal -- no one wants your stupid mobile version of Skate 3. Make Skate fucking 4 already,” Dill said.