Pro skater says new Tony Hawk and Skate games are on the way

Skateboarding fans have had to contend with a drought of any decent video games to play based on their favorite sport. The most recent Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater game wasn't great, and EA hasn't released a new Skate title in almost a decade. But it looks there's reason to be at least tentatively optimistic. In a recent interview with the Nine Club podcast, professional skateboarder Jason Dill said a new Tony Hawk game is coming out in 2020.
At the moment, it's probably best not to get too excited about the series coming back. While THPS 5 was a particularly bad game, Tony Hawk-branded games have been inconsistent since 2007. You have to go back to the franchise's PlayStation 2-era games to play the series at its best.