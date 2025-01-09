Mercedes-Benz EVs will get access to Tesla’s Supercharger network next month

As Mercedes-Benz prepares to add NACS ports to new models this year, the automaker is opening access to the Tesla Supercharger network for its existing EVs. Starting in February, authorized Mercedes dealers will offer a free software update for US-based EV owners that opens the gates to the network of over 20,000 North American Supercharger stations. In Q1 2025, dealers will sell a $185 adapter for existing models to get in on the fun.

Mercedes-Benz is the latest automaker to adopt NACS now that Tesla's charging tech has established itself as the standard. Other manufacturers following suit include Ford, Nissan, GM, Honda, Subaru, Volkswagen, Audi, Porsche... you get the drift: It's basically everyone. To borrow a dated 20th-century metaphor, NACS has essentially become the VHS to CCS' Betamax.

Canadian Mercedes-Benz owners aren't left out, but they'll have to wait a little longer. The automaker says the software update will arrive there "later in 2025." Meanwhile, the adapter will be available in Canada in Q2.

Mercedes says it will add the Supercharger network to its me Charge service, which enables a streamlined "Plug & Charge" functionality: Plug your EV in, it starts automatically and your payment is processed automatically in the background. (Neat!) Mercedes will also add Superchargers to its "Navigation with Electric Intelligence" system that makes it easy to get turn-by-turn directions to the nearest station. It also lets you filter your search by charging type and view real-time charger availability, status and pricing.

The automaker says it will contact EV owners to schedule the software update. Mercedes dealers will also reach out when the $185 NACS to CCSI DC fast charging adapters are available.