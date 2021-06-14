Tribeca and Epic Games aim to help indie filmmakers harness Unreal Engine

Epic Games' Unreal Engine is perhaps best known as the foundation of games including Final Fantasy VII Remake , Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and, of course, Fortnite . But it's used in many film and TV projects as well, such as The Mandalorian and Westworld . Epic has now teamed up with Tribeca Enterprises to help independent filmmakers take advantage of Unreal Engine.

Building on the Unreal Fellowship, the pair will run educational workshops aimed at filmmakers in New York City. They'll be able to learn from Unreal Engine experts and artists first-hand on how to use the platform's tools for things like visualization and real-time rendering, as well as how to craft virtual worlds.