Tribeca and Epic Games aim to help indie filmmakers harness Unreal Engine

Workshops with Unreal Engine experts and artists will help creatives learn how to use the platform.
Kris Holt
06.14.21
@krisholt

Kris Holt
K. Holt
@krisholt
June 14th, 2021
Unreal Engine 5
Epic Games

Epic Games' Unreal Engine is perhaps best known as the foundation of games including Final Fantasy VII Remake, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and, of course, Fortnite. But it's used in many film and TV projects as well, such as The Mandalorian and Westworld. Epic has now teamed up with Tribeca Enterprises to help independent filmmakers take advantage of Unreal Engine.

Building on the Unreal Fellowship, the pair will run educational workshops aimed at filmmakers in New York City. They'll be able to learn from Unreal Engine experts and artists first-hand on how to use the platform's tools for things like visualization and real-time rendering, as well as how to craft virtual worlds.

Tribeca and Epic haven't revealed many specifics about the workshops yet. We've seen instances of creatives making impressive short films using Unreal Engine. The platform could be an untapped resource for many filmmakers looking to make a breakthrough. And, with Unreal Engine 5 in early access, there's an even richer suite of tools at their disposal. 

