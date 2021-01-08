Disney's decommissioned '20,000 Leagues' ride gets a second life in VR

Disney’s classic 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea ride closed 27 years ago, but that won’t preclude you from hopping aboard. Polygon notes that Defunctland, Kevin Perjurer’s unofficial theme park preservation project, has recreated the 20,000 Leagues attraction in VR. Don a helmet and you can relive what it was like to sit in that faux submarine as Captain Nemo guided you through Arctic waters, Atlantis, and even the clutches of a giant squid.

The Defunctland team used Epic’s Unreal Engine and footage from the 1980s and 1990s to reproduce the ride. You can watch it on most any helmet as a VR video on YouTube, but there’s also an app for Windows PC owners using headsets like the Oculus Quest 2 (via a link cable), HTC Vive and Valve Index.