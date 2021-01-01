Trump administration bans Alipay and WeChat Pay

President Trump has signed an executive order banning Ant Group’s Alipay, WeChat Pay and 6 other Chinese apps in the US, according to Reuters. A senior administration official explained at a briefing that the order aims to prevent the Chinese government from gathering American users’ data and using it as a “mass tool for global oppression.”

The New York Times has posted a portion of the order, which reportedly says that the US government has come to the conclusion that a number of Chinese apps automatically capture “sensitive personally identifiable... and private information” from millions of users in the United States. The president raised concerns that the apps can be used to track the locations of federal employees and contractors and to build dossiers of personal information on them. “At this time,” he wrote in the order, “action must be taken to address the threat posed by these Chinese connected software applications.”