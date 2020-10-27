Hackers briefly swap out a page on the Trump campaign site

With less than a week to go before the US presidential election, election security is a hot-button topic, and hackers have already struck. TechCrunch and the New York Times report that the About page on DonaldJTrump.com was briefly replaced by an unknown party. Gabriel Lorenzo Greschler grabbed a screenshot and video of the hacked page.

Here's a video of it. This is when you click on the "coalitions" tab. pic.twitter.com/iqLgxNezsO — Gabriel Lorenzo Greschler (@ggreschler) October 27, 2020

In a message, it threatened to “discredit” Trump as president and said the attackers would choose to share or keep secret their incriminating data based on which option received more votes in the form of cryptocurrency sent to their accounts, as well as a supposed encryption key to verify their identity. It’s unclear how they pulled off the attack, or the seriousness of the threat, but the page was apparently up for about thirty minutes.