Login
Sign up

Twitch is adding over 350 tags to help make streams more inclusive

You should find more channels with friendly faces.
Jon Fingas
J. Fingas|05.23.21
@jonfingas

Sponsored Links

Jon Fingas
J. Fingas
@jonfingas
May 23rd, 2021
In this article: LGBT, news, Amazon, gear, disabled, gaming, internet, services, Twitch, transgender, LGBTQIA, livestreaming
Twitch logos are seen displayed on a phone and a laptop screens in this illustration photo taken in Krakow, Poland on April 30, 2021. (Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Twitch knows it has failed some marginalized communities, and it's taking some steps to encourage more inclusive streams. The livestreaming service is adding over 350 channel tags that reflect a wide range of communities, including ones for gender and sexual orientation, ethnicity, abilities and veteran status. You might only have to search for a tag to find streams that exactly match the community you're looking to talk to.

The tags should be available this coming week.

Twitch said it worked with organizations like GLAAD and AbleGamers to develop the tags alongside the community itself. The site will also accept UserVoice suggestions, and will review the most popular suggestions each week to potentially add them later. And yes, Twitch is aware that bigots and trolls may abuse the tags to harass streamers — those that do will face punishment in line with the company's anti-hate policy.

Tags certainly aren't meant as a cure. Critics have argued that Twitch should invest in moderation tools to curb hate and harassment, for instance. This latest move may help viewers looking for friendly streams, though, and could foster communities that otherwise had to gather under more generic categories.

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Popular on Engadget