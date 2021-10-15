Twitch says no passwords were leaked in security breach

The livestreaming site said it's confident that 'the customer impact is minimal.'
October 15th, 2021
No Twitch passwords were exposed in the livestreaming service's recent major security breach, according to the company. In an update on the incident, Twitch said it's confident systems that store hashed login credentials weren't accessed, nor were ACH/banking details. Twitch previously noted it doesn't store full credit card numbers.

After reviewing information in the exposed files, Twitch says the breach "only affected a small fraction of users and the customer impact is minimal." The leaked information mostly contained source code repository documents and a subset of payout details for streamers.

Twitch previously disclosed that someone was able to gain access to its servers due to a configuration change error. It fixed the issue and took measures to shore up its systems. "We take our responsibility to protect your data very seriously," Twitch wrote. "We have taken steps to further secure our service, and we apologize to our community."

