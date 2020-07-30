Twitch is helping to create an esports league for HBCUs

Twitch has announced that it is partnering with Cxmmunity, an organization that encourages participation of minorities in esports and the video game industry, to create the first-ever Historically Black Colleges and Universities esports league. The league will provide HBCU students educational and scholarship support via Twitch Student and help HBCUs expand their esports programs, among other objectives.
More than 200 universities in North America have esports teams or clubs associated with Tespa, the National Association of Collegiate Esports, and Collegiate Star League, according to a statement from Twitch. Only one of those universities, however, is an HBCU: Morehouse College in Atlanta. Twitch and Cxmmunity hope to change that with the creation of the HBCU esports league.