Twitch is helping to create an esports league for HBCUs

While plenty of Black teens are gamers, this stat doesn’t seem to translate to those who hold jobs in the gaming industry. An estimated 83 percent of Black teens play video games, while 68 percent of video game creators are of European or Caucasian descent, according to data from the International Game Developers Association. Twitch and Cxmmunity are aiming to close that diversity gap with this program by opening the “pipeline for Black talent in the esports industry,” the statement said.

“As a graduate of an HBCU and knowing first hand how we’re underrepresented and just lack the access to get into gaming, I’m excited to be working with Twitch to fulfill our mission in increasing the participation of minorities within these industries and close the digital divide.” said Chris Peay, CoFounder of Cxmmunity.

Twitch will provide its first glimpse into the HBCU league 3PM on Sunday, August 2nd on the Cxmmunity Twitch channel Twitch.Tv/cxmmunityco.Diversity in games and the gaming industry has been an important topic and area of ongoing improvement, especially in recent years. Hopefully the HBCU league will help the industry trend in a positive, more inclusive direction.