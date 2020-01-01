Twitch clears up its confusing nudity and attire guidelines

When Twitch unveiled its new community guidelines around sexual material last year, the rules around attire were very vague. That resulted in streamers, including ExoHydraX, receiving bans for what they considered to be inconsistently applied rules. Now, Twitch has released new “nudity and attire” guidelines that clarify more precisely what is allowed in streams.
While Twitch has banned streamers for wearing suggestive clothing, it never really said what it considered to be “suggestive.” Rather, the guidelines just stated that “we recommend creators wear attire that would be publicly appropriate for the context, location, and activity,” while adding that “attire intended to be sexually suggestive” wasn’t allowed.