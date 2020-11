With TwitchCon cancelled due to the pandemic, Twitch said it would find ways to “join forces in an alternate dimension” and now it has. The streaming video service posted a tweet with a quick video preview and the message “Because no fun was ever had by NOT going into an interdimensional portal.”

The GlitchCon (Twitch calls its logo Glitch) event will take place on November 14th, but exactly what the company plans to replace the experience of meeting up with streamers and fans is unclear.