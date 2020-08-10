Belarus is reportedly blocking and throttling Twitter in reaction to protests

According to Vice, the government has responded to this uprise by shooting rubber bullets and stun grenades at protestors, arresting them, as well as trying to block certain parts of the internet.

Our partners in #Belarus say authorities have:



🚫 cut an uplink carrying 50% of foreign traffic

🚫 blocked dozens of sites incl. some independent media & alternative voting sites

🚫 blocked a number of VPN services #Internetshutdowns taint elections. Belarus must #KeepItOn — Access Now (@accessnow) August 9, 2020

Access Now, a nonprofit on digital rights, had tweeted recently that authorities in Belarus had blocked not just Twitter, but also access to various media sites and even some VPNs. NetBlocks, an organization that monitors internet freedom, also tweeted that Belarus had been “largely offline” since Sunday. Local journalists have reported that their VPNs are blocked as well.

Update: It has been almost 24 hours since #Belarus fell largely offline after a series of worsening internet disruptions during Sunday's elections.



Real-time network data confirm the incident is ongoing, limiting freedom of expression and assembly 📉



📰 https://t.co/JcBhvhgVcR pic.twitter.com/Siz33QIFqU — NetBlocks.org (@netblocks) August 10, 2020

Belarus joins the ranks of other countries who have blocked Twitter during times of conflict, which include Venezuela, Turkey and Egypt.