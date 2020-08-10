Belarus is reportedly blocking and throttling Twitter in reaction to protests

Twitter has acknowledged that it is being blocked and throttled in Belarus, likely due to protests contesting the legitimacy of recent election results. Alexander Lushenko had won the election with 80 percent of the vote, which have caused thousands of Belarus citizens to flock to the streets in protest.
We're seeing blocking & throttling of Twitter in #Belarus in reaction to protests contesting the election result. #KeepItOn— Twitter Public Policy (@Policy) August 10, 2020
Internet shutdowns are hugely harmful. They fundamentally violate basic human rights & the principles of the #OpenInternet.https://t.co/DN3pc4TkWC
“Internet shutdowns are hugely harmful. They fundamentally violate basic human rights and the principles of the #OpenInternet,” said the company in a tweet.