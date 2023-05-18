Twitter Blue subscribers can now upload videos as long as two hours It doubles the previous limit while raising the file-size cap to 8GB.

Twitter now allows premium subscribers to upload longer videos. The company updated its Twitter Blue perks to allow paying members to upload video files as long as two hours and as large as 8GB.

The new limits are significantly higher as the company seeks to make its platform — and subscription service — more appealing to people like podcast creators, indie filmmakers and one former Fox News propagandist. (Those sharing pirated content will likely see opportunities as well.) The two-hour limit doubles the previous maximum of one hour while quadrupling the standard 2GB file limit, as reported by TechCrunch. However, video quality is still capped at 1080p for everyone. Twitter initially added the one-hour perk for Blue subscribers in December, and it recently brought its media player up to modern standards by offering playback-speed controls.

The update also lets iOS users upload longer videos in the mobile app (after being web-only when the cap was one hour). Android users with longer-form footage will still need to use a browser. But a Blue subscription isn’t required to watch the lengthier clips; anyone can do that.

Elon Musk announced last week that former NBCUniversal ad sales exec Linda Yaccarino would start as the company’s new CEO, replacing Musk in the coming weeks. She “will focus primarily on business operations, while I focus on product design and new technology,” he said on Friday.

