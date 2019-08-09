Twitter fixed a bug that suspended users for posting the word 'Memphis'

From scary exploits to hijinks, Twitter has witnessed its fair share of malfunctions over the years. But the platform's latest bug is the funniest we've seen in a while. On Sunday, a host of Twitter users were banned for 12 hours for simply tweeting the word "Memphis," reports Gizmodo, with the site informing them that they had violated the rules. Those in Twitter purgatory were limited to sending direct messages and couldn't tweet, retweet, or like other tweets, according to screenshots of suspension alerts shared by several users. Twitter has since fixed the issue and restored the accounts.

A number of accounts that Tweeted the word “Memphis” were temporarily limited due to a bug. It’s been fixed and the accounts have now been restored. We’re sorry this happened. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) March 14, 2021

Before it was resolved, some users were even baiting others into saying the M word in order to get them locked out of the service. The prank saw people asking what the second largest city in Tennessee is and the first name of Dutch soccer star Memphis Depay. The center-forward's club, France's Olympique Lyonnais, also poked fun at the bug in tweets shared through its various Twitter handles, including one in which it compared Depay to Voldemort (aka "the one who must not be named"). While the Memphis Grizzlies tweeted that Twitter bots were "flooding their comments" trying to get them to say the M word. In its tweet, Twitter Support apologized for the bug, but didn't provide any additional info on what caused it.

"Aquele que não deve ser nomeado" 🙃🤣🤣



Que coisa hein, @TwitterBrasil... pic.twitter.com/aq3XDvLEuH — Olympique Lyonnais 🇧🇷🇵🇹 (@OL_Portugues) March 14, 2021