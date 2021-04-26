Twitter is adding a COVID-19 vaccine fact box to user timelines

Starting this week, Twitter users will see a prompt at the top of their timeline with information on COVID-19 vaccines, the company said on Monday. The notification will nudge people towards information on the safety and efficacy of those vaccines from public health experts. “As COVID-19 vaccinations become more widely available, we want you to have access to the latest vaccine info in your country,” the company said in a tweet.

As COVID-19 vaccinations become more widely available, we want you to have access to the latest vaccine info in your country.



This week you’ll see a prompt in your timeline that links to sources about vaccine safety, efficacy, and news from public health experts. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) April 26, 2021