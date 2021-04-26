Twitter is adding a COVID-19 vaccine fact box to user timelines

Starting this week, Twitter users will see a prompt at the top of their timeline with information on COVID-19 vaccines, the company said on Monday. The notification will nudge people towards information on the safety and efficacy of those vaccines from public health experts. “As COVID-19 vaccinations become more widely available, we want you to have access to the latest vaccine info in your country,” the company said in a tweet.
This week you’ll see a prompt in your timeline that links to sources about vaccine safety, efficacy, and news from public health experts.
The measure follows similar ones from other social networks. Earlier today, YouTube started airing , highlighting all the things people can look forward to once the pandemic is over. Facebook, meanwhile, has been that let people know once their state has opened up vaccinations to all adults. The company plans to display the prompt in additional countries when it makes sense to do so. In any case, this is another way for people to find that information.