Twitter hit with defamation lawsuit from NY Post Biden laptop source

John Paul Mac Isaac, the owner of the Delaware computer repair shop at the heart of that controversial New York Post story on Hunter Biden’s emails, has filed a $500 million defamation lawsuit against Twitter. Isaac owned the Mac Shop, which the NY Post cited as the source for the laptop from where it reportedly obtained Biden’s emails. In response to the story and its sourcing, Twitter blocked the article’s URL, citing its existing policy around hacked materials. In his lawsuit (PDF), Isaac said that by doing so, Twitter labeled him a “hacker,” and he began getting negative reviews for his business as well as threats to his person and property online. He said he was ultimately forced to close his shop as a result.

Isaac insisted in his complaint that he is not a hacker. He explained that he was asked to recover information from a damaged Mac computer “allegedly owned by Mr. Hunter Biden” on April 12th, 2019. After the recovery was completed, he tried to charge the computer owner for the amount he was owed. However, nobody paid for the repair or came back for the computer.