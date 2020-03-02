Latest in Gear

Image credit: NurPhoto via Getty Images

Facebook and Twitter try to limit ‘NY Post’ story on Joe Biden's son

Facebook said it's waiting on a fact checker review. Twitter cited its policy on hacked materials.
Karissa Bell, @karissabe
28m ago
Facebook and Twitter applications are seen on an Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max in The Hague, The Netherlands on March 2, 2020. (Photo by Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
NurPhoto via Getty Images

Facebook and Twitter are both taking steps to slow the spread of a New York Post story that claimed to have obtained emails from the laptop of Joe Biden’s son.

Though the New York Post has called the emails “a smoking gun,” the origins and authenticity of the messages are murky at best, and experts have pointed to several red flags in the story, which Biden’s campaign has disputed.

A Facebook spokesperson said Wednesday that the social network was “reducing its distribution” until the story had been reviewed by the company’s fact checking partners. The spokesperson, Andy Stone, said this was “part of our standard process to reduce the spread of misinformation.” When Facebook reduces distribution, it doesn’t block a link from being shared, but it takes steps to make it less visible in users’ News Feeds to prevent misinformation from going viral.

Several hours after the story was first published, Twitter took an even more aggressive step: it blocked the URL from being shared in tweets and direct messages. Previously-tweeted links now surface a warning that “this link may be unsafe.” 

In a statement, a Twitter spokesperson confirmed the move. “In line with our Hacked Materials Policy, as well as our approach to blocking URLs, we are taking action to block any links to or images of the material in question on Twitter,” the spokesperson said, pointing to the company’s policy on hacked materials and guidelines for blocking specific URLs.

The warning that now appears when you try to click through links that were previously shared before Twitter began blocking it.
Screenshot / Twitter

Developing... 

In this article: Twitter, Facebook, Social media, Misinformation, 2020 Elections, news, gear
