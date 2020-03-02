Facebook and Twitter try to limit ‘NY Post’ story on Joe Biden's son

Facebook and Twitter are both taking steps to slow the spread of a New York Post story that claimed to have obtained emails from the laptop of Joe Biden’s son.
Though the New York Post has called the emails “a smoking gun,” the origins and authenticity of the messages are murky at best, and experts have pointed to several red flags in the story, which Biden’s campaign has disputed.
A Facebook spokesperson said Wednesday that the social network was “reducing its distribution” until the story had been reviewed by the company’s fact checking partners. The spokesperson, Andy Stone, said this was “part of our standard process to reduce the spread of misinformation.” When Facebook reduces distribution, it doesn’t block a link from being shared, but it takes steps to make it less visible in users’ News Feeds to prevent misinformation from going viral.
This is part of our standard process to reduce the spread of misinformation. We temporarily reduce distribution pending fact-checker review. https://t.co/vf3CBvLmjj
Several hours after the story was first published, Twitter took an even more aggressive step: it blocked the URL from being shared in tweets and direct messages. Previously-tweeted links now surface a warning that “this link may be unsafe.”
In a statement, a Twitter spokesperson confirmed the move. “In line with our Hacked Materials Policy, as well as our approach to blocking URLs, we are taking action to block any links to or images of the material in question on Twitter,” the spokesperson said, pointing to the company’s policy on hacked materials and guidelines for blocking specific URLs.
