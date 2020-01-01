Twitter updates its 'Hacked Materials' policy after NY Post controversy

Now Twitter has changed its hacked materials policy, and according to Gadde:

“1. We will no longer remove hacked content unless it is directly shared by hackers or those acting in concert with them

2. We will label Tweets to provide context instead of blocking links from being shared on Twitter.”

Why the changes? We want to address the concerns that there could be many unintended consequences to journalists, whistleblowers and others in ways that are contrary to Twitter’s purpose of serving the public conversation. — Vijaya Gadde (@vijaya) October 16, 2020

These changes should provide a framework where Twitter’s policies still target hackers who seek to share stolen materials, but open the door for reporting about leaks. Whether or not this mollifies critics who claim the company has shown bias one way or another, remains to be seen. Notably, as the New York Times points out, the New York Post article itself will continue to be blocked, as it contains links to personal information and email address that are still prohibited under Twitter’s personal information policy.