Twitter updates its 'Hacked Materials' policy after NY Post controversy

In response to a New York Post article this week about Hunter Biden that used emails of dubious sourcing, Twitter blocked links to it, eventually citing the company’s existing policies around hacked materials. These policies have come under scrutiny before, most notably earlier this year around links to a cache of leaked law enforcement files that Twitter also blocked, but now Republican politicians have taken issue, claiming the company overstepped legal boundaries and is censoring the materials.
Yesterday Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey said that blocking the link without providing context was “unacceptable,” and today Twitter Legal, Policy and Trust & Safety Lead Vijaya Gadde followed up with a thread of her own.