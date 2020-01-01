Senate Republicans want to subpoena Twitter CEO over blocked Biden story

House Judiciary Committee Republicans and Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) have republished the story on their websites. They’re hoping to share it more broadly and skirt Twitter’s block on links to the Post’s version.

The publication described the report as a “smoking gun” that contained images of emails allegedly obtained from the laptop of Hunter Biden, Biden’s son. Experts have called into question the authenticity of the emails, and Biden’s campaign has denied some of the allegations laid out in the story.

The situation has led to renewed calls to revoke protections that internet platforms have under Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act. Dorsey, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Google and Alphabet chief executive Sundar Pichai will testify before the Senate Commerce Committee on that issue on October 28th.