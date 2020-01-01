Senate Republicans want to subpoena Twitter CEO over blocked Biden story

The Senate Judiciary Committee will vote next week on whether to subpoena Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey after the company blocked a New York Post story on Joe Biden. Twitter said the article violated its rules on doxxing and hacked materials, as it contained images with “personal and private information — like email addresses and phone numbers.” Facebook also limited the spread of the report.
Sen. @tedcruz: "Twitter is actively blocking, right now this instant, stories from the New York Post...on Tuesday, the Judiciary Committee, the full committee, will be voting on subpoenas to subpoena @Jack Dorsey to come before our committee." pic.twitter.com/lfpEcH8xeQ— CSPAN (@cspan) October 15, 2020
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), who accused Twitter and Facebook of “actively interfering in this election,” told reporters the committee will decide on Tuesday if it will subpoena Dorsey. Committee member Cruz also sent a letter to the Twitter CEO demanding answers over the company’s decision.