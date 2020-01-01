Facebook and Twitter CEOs to attend hearing about Section 230 protections

Over the past months, politicians from both sides have been taking steps to change Section 230, arguing that the internet has changed considerably since it was approved. The President signed an executive order proposing to limit the protections social media platforms enjoy back in May. A few months later, in July, the administration filed a petition asking the FCC to conjure up rules so that Section 230 can both promote a free flow of ideas while holding platforms accountable at the same time.

The Justice Department also released a proposal to roll back legal protections Section 230 provides to internet platforms. And a Senate bill submitted by a Democratic and a Republican Senator seeks to modernize Section 230, though not by limiting the protections it provides. They simply want to compel online platforms to explain their moderation practices through a readily-available acceptable use policy and to provide detailed takedown reports.

In a tweet confirming Dorsey’s attendance, Twitter’s Public Policy page says the hearing “must be constructive.” The company also said that attempts to erode the CDA provision “threaten the future of online speech and Internet freedoms.”

In addition to discussing proposed changes to Section 230, the CEOs are also expected to discuss issues about consumer privacy and media consolidation. The three of them, along with Amazon chief Jeff Bezos, recently testified at a House Judiciary Antitrust Subcommittee hearing about concerns that tech giants are stifling competition. Just like that time, the executives will testify virtually in front of the committee on October 28th.