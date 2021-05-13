Login
Twitter finally brings DM search to Android

Users will also be able to search the content of old DMs later this year.
Karissa Bell
K. Bell|05.13.21
@karissabe

May 13th, 2021
In this article: android, news, gear, direct messages, twitter, messaging, social media
People holding mobile phones are silhouetted against a backdrop projected with the Twitter logo in this illustration picture taken in Warsaw September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/Illustration/File Photo GLOBAL BUSINESS WEEK AHEAD PACKAGE - SEARCH "BUSINESS WEEK AHEAD JULY 25" FOR ALL IMAGES
Kacper Pempel / reuters

Twitter is finally giving its DM search feature more attention. Nearly two years after introducing a search feature to DMs on iOS and the web, the company is finally bringing the update to Android.

The feature will be an “improved version” of the existing search feature and will allow users to search through their entire DM history, not just recent messages. The company is also working on the ability to search the content of messages, rather than just the sender. That update is coming “later this year.”

These may sound like relatively minor updates, but the inability to efficiently search direct messages has long been a pain point for anyone who uses the feature heavily. Trying to find a months or years-old message was nearly impossible unless you were willing to endlessly scroll through old chats to find it. But with the new search bar, searching Twitter DMs will hopefully be more like any other messaging app.

