Twitter finally brings DM search to Android

Twitter is finally giving its DM search feature more attention. Nearly two years after introducing a search feature to DMs on iOS and the web, the company is finally bringing the update to Android.

The feature will be an “improved version” of the existing search feature and will allow users to search through their entire DM history, not just recent messages. The company is also working on the ability to search the content of messages, rather than just the sender. That update is coming “later this year.”

We’ve brought the DM search bar to Android and are rolling out an improved version that lets you search for all of your old convos, not just the most recent ones.



Waiting for the option to search your DMs for message content? We’re working on releasing that later this year! https://t.co/wAQxSokJt6 — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) May 13, 2021

These may sound like relatively minor updates, but the inability to efficiently search direct messages has long been a pain point for anyone who uses the feature heavily. Trying to find a months or years-old message was nearly impossible unless you were willing to endlessly scroll through old chats to find it. But with the new search bar, searching Twitter DMs will hopefully be more like any other messaging app.