Twitter opens early access signups for organization verification

Twitter is now accepting signups for those who to be among the first to access the verification for organizations program. It was previously known as Blue for Business, the company said in its announcement, along with a link to the sign-up form. Organizations will have to submit their names, Twitter usernames and websites to be considered for the waitlist. They also have to indicate their size and the expected number of affiliated accounts. If you'll recall, Musk previously announced that the website will roll out a feature that will give organizations the capability to identify accounts that are actually associated with them.

His announcement came after a rather disastrous launch of Twitter's paid verification system, which gave rise to a bunch of verified trolls impersonating companies, celebrities and other high-profile personalities. This upcoming feature is meant to help address the issue and ensure that users claiming to be part of a specific organization are who they say they are.

We will soon launch Verification for Organizations, formerly known as Blue for Business. Today, you can apply for early access via our waitlist here: https://t.co/wNdVPXHQRq — Twitter Business (@TwitterBusiness) January 13, 2023

Musk also announced back then that the website will offer checkmarks in different colors: gold for companies, grey for government and blue for individuals. That will make posing as a company or a government agency difficult for random users. The company ultimately had to pause Blue's initial rollout due to the influx of impersonators before relaunching it in December with an $11-per-month price tag.

Twitter will publish its "tweet recommendation code" and will make tweet and account status visible "no later than next month," Musk has revealed, as well. Presumably, that means users will know if they've been shadowbanned and their tweets aren't showing up for other people. "Transparency builds trust," he added. In addition, he announced that the website is moving the bookmark button to the tweet details page and is fixing its image auto-cropping feature next week.