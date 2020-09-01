Twitter will pin tweets to explain trending topics

Twitter is trying to make its trending topics easier to understand. The company will soon add pinned to tweets and descriptions to some of its trends in an effort to explain how and why trending topics become trends.

“Starting today, some trends will have a representative Tweet pinned to them to give you more insight about a trend right away,” Twitter writes in a blog post. The company won’t be adding the extra context to every trending topic, many of which are relatively self-explanatory. But the change is meant to make it more clear why interest in a given topic is surging, without the need to click through and wade through a stream of tweets. The pinned tweets will be chosen both by Twitter’s human curators, who also create Moments, and its algorithms.