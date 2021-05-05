Twitter is rolling out full-size image previews on mobile today

The next time someone you follow tweets a single image, you won’t see it cropped on Twitter’s iOS and Android app. Instead, the service will display the picture in its entirety on your timeline, allowing you to see it in its original aspect ratio.

no bird too tall, no crop too short



introducing bigger and better images on iOS and Android, now available to everyone pic.twitter.com/2buHfhfRAx — Twitter (@Twitter) May 5, 2021

That’s a small but meaningful change to how Twitter has historically done things. Before the company started testing the tweak in March , it cropped all non-16:9 images to maintain timeline uniformity. The previous system sparked controversy last year when some people found the algorithm Twitter had created to automatically crop images was focusing on white faces over Black ones .