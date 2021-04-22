Twitter rolls out 4K image support on Android and iOS

Following a test the company ran in March , Twitter users on both iOS and Android can now upload and view images at 4K. To do so, all you need to do is navigate to the “Data usage” section of the settings menu and update the selection on the high-quality images option. Of course, if you’re worried adding 4K images to your timeline will slow down your doomscrolling or make a dent against your data cap, you can keep things as is.

At around the same time this past March, Twitter started testing full-sized picture previews with a small subset of Android and iOS users. Currently, the platform automatically crops images to save space on the timeline. If you’re in the test, uploading a single image to your timeline will leave it unaltered.