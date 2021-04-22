Twitter rolls out 4K image support on Android and iOS

A quick visit to the settings menu and your timeline will look extra crisp.
Igor Bonifacic
I. Bonifacic|04.22.21
@igorbonifacic

Sponsored Links

Igor Bonifacic
I. Bonifacic
@igorbonifacic
April 22nd, 2021
In this article: iOS, news, gear, Twitter, internet, services, Android, social media
Twitter uploads
Twitter

Following a test the company ran in March, Twitter users on both iOS and Android can now upload and view images at 4K. To do so, all you need to do is navigate to the “Data usage” section of the settings menu and update the selection on the high-quality images option. Of course, if you’re worried adding 4K images to your timeline will slow down your doomscrolling or make a dent against your data cap, you can keep things as is.

i
This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here, then reload the page to see it.

At around the same time this past March, Twitter started testing full-sized picture previews with a small subset of Android and iOS users. Currently, the platform automatically crops images to save space on the timeline. If you’re in the test, uploading a single image to your timeline will leave it unaltered.

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Popular on Engadget