Twitter is down, but why?

Just a day after Twitter got caught up in an outrage cycle over whether or not it should allow leaks to a certain story and Senate Republicans floated the idea of sending a subpoena to CEO Jack Dorsey, the site is suddenly inaccessible for many people.

Engadget

Twitter’s API status page now reports the company is “Investigating Irregularity with Twitter APIs/” the feeds appear to have gone dark around 5:35 PM ET, as noted by outage tracker Down Detector. We’ve contacted the company and will update this post when there are more details available.