Twitter is down, but why?

All Twitter can tell us is that 'something went wrong.'
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
9m ago
Just a day after Twitter got caught up in an outrage cycle over whether or not it should allow leaks to a certain story and Senate Republicans floated the idea of sending a subpoena to CEO Jack Dorsey, the site is suddenly inaccessible for many people.

Twitter down
Engadget

Twitter’s API status page now reports the company is “Investigating Irregularity with Twitter APIs/” the feeds appear to have gone dark around 5:35 PM ET, as noted by outage tracker Down Detector. We’ve contacted the company and will update this post when there are more details available.

The number one question, as always when Twitter goes down, is where we can go to talk about it while Twitter is down? Facebook? Discord? Reddit?

Developing....

In this article: breaking news, Twitter, outage, API, news, entertainment
