Sponsored Links

Twitter is trying to fix the verified DM spam problem it created

The company will automatically change users' DM settings.

Twitter Verified icon seen on mobile screen with Elon Musk in the background illustration, in Brussels, Belgium, on December 11, 2022 (Photo illustration by Jonathan Raa/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
NurPhoto via Getty Images
Karissa Bell
Karissa Bell|@karissabe|July 13, 2023 1:52 PM

Twitter has gotten worse in a number of ways since Elon Musk introduced paid verification. But one of the most consistently annoying has been the sharp uptick in DM spam. Now, Twitter says it’s making a change to cut down on the amount of spammy messages in users’ inboxes.

The company is adding a new setting that will route messages from verified accounts you’re not following to the “message requests” inbox, rather than the primary inbox. The new setting will be automatically enabled for anyone who previously had their DMs open to everyone, though they’ll be able to “switch back at any time,” according to Twitter.

That’s a notable reversal from a change Musk recently endorsed that allowed paid Twitter Blue subscribers to direct message any user regardless of following status. But while Musk suggested the change would cut down on “AI bots,” it resulted in more DM spam.

In a post announcing the latest change, Twitter’s support account seemed to acknowledge the prevalence of spammy DMs from verified accounts. “We’re adding a new messages setting that should help reduce the number of spam messages in DMs,” it wrote.

The updated setting is expected to start rolling out July 14th.

Twitter is trying to fix the verified DM spam problem it created
news
gear
Twitter