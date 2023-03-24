Twitter may let you hide the fact you pay to use Twitter

The option would let you pay for Blue without flaunting your status.

Do you like the features that come with Twitter Blue, but not the image it conveys of an Elon Musk superfan? There might be a solution in the near future. As Boing Boing notes, developer Alessandro Paluzzi claims to have spotted Twitter testing an option to hide the Blue checkmark on your profile. Unless you write a very long tweet or otherwise flaunt Blue-only features, other users might never know that you're paying for perks. You'd still need to verify your government ID to use the features.

Twitter isn't available for comment as it disbanded its communications team after Musk's purchase. The test comes as Twitter says it will start removing legacy verified checkmarks on April 1st. In November, Musk called legacy checkmarks "corrupt" and said the social network would remove them in the months ahead.

#Twitter keeps working on the ability to control everything related to account verification and identity by adding the option to show or hide your blue checkmark on your profile 👀 pic.twitter.com/6uTjBON21N — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) March 21, 2023

There are reasons you might want to hide the checkmark besides humility or embarrassment, of course. You may not want to give the impression that your tweets represent the views of your employer. And if you share the same name as a celebrity, you might not want to risk confusing users.

There's no guarantee Twitter will make the checkmark-hiding option widely available. If the company presses ahead, though, this might (further) diminish the value of the blue tick by making it inconsistently visible. On top of this, Twitter now has gold and grey checkmarks for business and government accounts respectively — those are the true upper-echelon badges.