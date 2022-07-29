Twitter's latest test lets people cram video, images and GIFs into one tweet

The company wants to learn how people combine the formats 'to express themselves more creatively.'


July 29, 2022 12:05 PM
BERLIN, GERMANY - MARCH 10: In this photo illustration the logo of Twitter can be seen on a smartphone on March 10, 2022 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo Illustration by Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Images)
Twitter has been testing out a few experimental features lately, including tweets that can be co-authored by two accounts and an AIM- or MySpace-style status label. For its latest trick, Twitter is toying around with a way for people to pack a single tweet with multiple images, videos and GIFs.

“We’re testing a new feature with select accounts for a limited time that will allow people to mix up to four media assets into a single tweet, regardless of format. We’re seeing people have more visual conversations on Twitter and are using images, GIFs and videos to make these conversations more exciting," Twitter told TechCrunch in a statement. "With this test we’re hoping to learn how people combine these different media formats to express themselves more creatively on Twitter beyond 280 characters.”

i
Although we haven't seen these tweets in the wild as yet, app researcher Alessandro Paluzzi previously shared screenshots of what the tweet composer looks like when adding several forms of media. It looks similar to the existing method of attaching multiple images to a tweet, with the option to add and remove photos, videos and GIFs and to shuffle the order of them around. Having multiple videos or GIFs in a single tweet could end up looking messy, though, and it might cause havoc on people's data plans.

i
