Twitter will let users share tweets directly to Snapchat and Instagram

Twitter

When a tweet is imported into an outside app, it will look more similar to how it appears on Twitter’s app and website rather than a static screenshot. On Snapchat, the tweet will also link back to the original (Twitter says it may add similar linking functionality to the Instagram version as well).

Using Twitter’s share menu may not sound that different than simply posting a screenshot, but it could be more convenient than cluttering your camera roll with unnecessary screen grabs. And for Twitter, it gives the company a chance to take a little more credit for some of its most popular content.

Funny tweets spread widely on Instagram meme accounts and other apps, but those screenshots don’t do anything to bring people back to Twitter. And inconsistent cropping can make them look janky and hard to read. By giving users a way to neatly share tweets to other apps, Twitter will at least ensure its content looks nice when it goes viral — even if it’s not in its own app.