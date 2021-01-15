How Twitter will transition presidential accounts after Inauguration Day

Twitter has revealed more details about how it will transition official White House accounts when President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris are sworn into office on January 20th. The institutional accounts that will be transferred to the Biden administration include @POTUS, @VP, @WhiteHouse, @FLOTUS, @PressSec and @LaCasaBlanca.
The current versions of those will be archived under different names, including all of the tweets, and Twitter will transfer them to the National Archives and Records Administration. When Barack Obama left office in 2017, the then @POTUS account was archived as @POTUS44. Similarly, the Trump administration's @POTUS account will live on as @POTUS45.