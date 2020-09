Twitter’s experiment that prompted people to read an article before tweeting it out has succeeded in getting more people to read before they tweet, the company said.

The company has been testing the feature since June, when it first started asking some of its Android users if they wanted to open a link before retweeting it. Twitter now says the prompt has been a success. The experiment has led to more people opening articles, and in some cases opting not to send the retweet after all.